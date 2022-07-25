Tomorrow’s Birthday.(07/26/22). Explore uncharted territory this year. Reliable partnership routines strengthen your connection. Resolve challenges of the heart this summer for an autumn surge in fun, creativity and connection. Winter social transitions lead to professional victories next spring. Investigate fascinating ideas and possibilities for bold discoveries.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy home and garden. Clean messes and adapt to changes. Communicate gently. Don’t try to force anything. Amazing results are possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your ideas are gaining traction. Accept encouragement. Don’t try new tricks yet. Respond to a challenge. Practice reliable techniques. Clarify communications for wider attention.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Balance the numbers. Maintain positive cash flow with steady attention. Ignore rumors or gossip. Focus on administrative tasks. File paperwork. Manage documents. Update accounts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance a personal venture. Your enthusiasm is contagious. Share the possibility that you're working for. Invite participation and coordinate contribution. Enjoy the spotlight.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to consider. Meditate on love and natural cycles. What are you grateful for? Share your talents. Enjoy the satisfaction of a job well done.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen carefully. Adapt with a team challenge. Actions matter more than words now. Keep your attitude positive. Do what you said. Play your part.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage professional demands despite an unexpected plot twist. Stick to existing routines. Don’t reinvent the wheel. Take care to avoid mistakes. Clarify miscommunications.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study the data. Resist impulsive actions. Review the situation before acting. Advance with caution. Confirm reservations and monitor conditions to reduce risk.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Show courtesy and respect, especially around finances. Your attitude is attractive; and contagious. Patiently untangle a knot. Resolve a clog in the works.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt with your partner to an unplanned interruption. Save time and upset by keeping your patience. Humor diffuses tension. Together, you go further.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Address a health or work surprise. Don’t push beyond limitations. Gentle pressure works better than force. Optimism feeds itself. Patiently practice to grow stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re particularly charming. Harmonize with someone sweet. Get creative. Sidestep obstacles. Stay flexible with delays. A joke can lighten the mood. Relax and have fun.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
