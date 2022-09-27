Tomorrow’s Birthday.(09/28/22). Together, you’re unbeatable this year. Maintain faithful routines to energize fun, passion, creativity and romance. Autumn winds inspire creative breakthroughs, before winter investigations shift direction. Conserve springtime shared profits, before summer’s editing, clarification and revision phase. Love fuels your mutual contribution.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage financial obligations and agreements. Keep your word or change it when needed. Collaborate for shared gain. Bring home your contribution to the pot.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support each other with love and encouragement. Work with your partner to generate satisfying results. You're a powerful team. Build your wonderful enterprise together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Maintain healthy practices and routines. Physical action gets results. Put your heart into your work. Moderate the pace to suit the terrain. Stretch your capacities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun. Play sports, music and games. Conversation can spark into romance. With mutual respect, love blossoms. Speak from the heart. Express creativity and passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your home and family require more attention. You’re good at solving problems. Combine two old ideas into a new one. The gentle approach works best.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative projects blossom. Words come easily. Write your story. Practice your arts and crafts. Illustrate with interesting style, color and design. Express and share.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on making money. It can slip through your fingers. Pay expenses and bills before indulging in treats. You can get what you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Tap into your own power and confidence. What will you create? Develop a possibility that calls to you personally. Contribute for common good.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Relax. Hide from noise, crowds or chaos. You may feel sensitive. Enjoy contemplation, reflection and self-care. Recharge as you plan your next steps.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reconnect with people you love and admire. Your friends are your inspiration. Share acknowledgement and appreciation. Discuss what you can generate. Celebrate together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop professional opportunities into projects. Put the puzzle pieces together. Assemble the necessary elements. Put your heart into your work and demand rises.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy an adventurous expansion phase. Explore uncharted terrain. Do the homework. Carefully note your investigation and summarize discoveries. Valuable solutions could hide in plain sight.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
