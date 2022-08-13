Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/14/22). Grow through educational adventures this year. Partnership and collaboration build shared success. Shift around creative, family or romantic challenges for renewed autumn love, passion and inspiration. Support your team around a challenge next winter, before winning a professional prize next spring. Investigate exciting potential.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Clarify what you want and go for it. Doors that were closed may open now. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Fortune favors initiative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reveal only what you must. Privacy lets you think and plan. Avoid risk, noise or crowds. Schedule actions to realize long-term ambitions and dreams.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Team participation leads to rewarding results. Enthusiasm is contagious. Actions taken now can have long-term and lasting benefits. Pull together for what you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional projects develop and blossom. Gentle pressure works better than force. Make promises, goals and commitments. Angels guide your actions. Go for excellence.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare a practical outline or itinerary. Schedule carefully for efficiency. Long-term dreams seem within reach. Expand your own boundaries and capacities. Learn from masters.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invest for your family’s future. You can get what you need. Negotiate and bargain. Buy and sell. Haul in an abundant harvest. Conserve and preserve.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take initiative for love and be rewarded. Strengthen bonds with your partner. Collaboration provides fun, emotional support and ease. Connect with your own passion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Enjoy healthy practices and fun physical activities. Take a walk somewhere beautiful or interesting. Practice grows your skills, strength and endurance, step by step.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love is the game and the prize. Tap into creative inspiration. Enjoy recreation, gourmet dining and romance. Relax and chill with someone enchanting.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Family comes first. Make an improvement you’ve been wanting. Clean, organize and savor the results of your efforts. Cook something delicious. Lovely moments enchant.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Craft your message. Get to the heart of the matter. Express and sketch your artistic vision. Align words and actions to advance your cause.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Actions taken now can have long-term benefits. Plant seeds and tend them with love. You reap what you sow.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.
