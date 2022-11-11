Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/12/22). This year builds physical strength and energy. Harmony at home requires consistent, loving care. Reach a personal milestone this autumn, before navigating winter partnership curves. Springtime revitalizes fitness, performance and work, before summer motivates relinquishing limitations to grow. Health looks good on you.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss domestic dreams and possibilities. How would you love things to be? Make a long-desired improvement. Choose for lasting quality and durability. Renovate spaces.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity comes naturally. Your fertile imagination comes up with clever solutions. Intellectual puzzles entertain before revealing their secrets. Capture ideas onto documents and files.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover necessary resources. Your financial intuition is right on the money. Save for a dream. Build for long-term value. Research investments carefully. Discuss possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself. Enjoy your favorite rituals and relaxation. Personal dreams unfold into reality with initiative. You can have what you're willing to go for.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider where you've been and what's ahead. Put away what’s complete. Give away what's no longer needed. Plan and prepare to realize a dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pull together for common cause. A dreamy prize lies within reach. Teamwork grows stronger with practice. You're building something of lasting value. Advance together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A professional goal or dream tempts your heart. Action and initiative can generate extra benefits. Long-term value is available. Take courage. Love can work magic.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Explore a fascinating culture, idea or inquiry. Your research leads in interesting directions. Learn from distinguished mentors and teachers. Discover rare beauty and wondrous treasure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to a shared venture. You’re building a dream together. Deviate a trickle of cash flow into savings. Every coin adds up. Acknowledge and encourage.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Coordinate to refine the plan. Discuss possibilities and align on which to realize first. You're a powerful team, especially when inspired by love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action gets lovely results. Grow stronger step by step. Get your heart pumping. Natural beauty particularly inspires you. A walk in the park energizes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Indulge your heart with beauty and love. Focus on your own passions. Enjoy the company of others who share them. Romance arises in conversation.
