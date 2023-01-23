Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/24/23). Connect, network and collaborate this year. Determination, self-discipline and practice can realize a personal dream. Adjust around winter changes at home for surging springtime brilliance, creativity and diplomacy. Summer brings a career shift, before autumn explorations yield their valuable rewards. Share your amazing story.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Illusions fade and new realities appear. You may not want the same things you did before. Revise bucket lists, goals and ambitions. Invent possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share support to overcome a challenge. Pull together for practical bonds. Keep a cool head despite unexpected circumstances. Fortune follows disciplined efforts with heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of business. Intuition reveals an opportunity. Think fast, without making impetuous moves. Play by the book. Consider options you previously rejected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand horizons. Learn a new skill or language. Explore and discover. Stick to your budget. Inject creativity and divine inspiration into your educational mix.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Things may not go as planned. Unexpected expenses could arise. Intuition reveals a positive direction. Collaborate for shared gain. Luck follows disciplined actions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for an inspiring possibility. Create partnership and romance with words and actions. Share respect and esteem. Advance shared passions. Express your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t push against a brick wall. Look for ways around. Research the situation. Take actions to support your work and health. Disciplined efforts pay extra.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romantic cables could get crossed. Keep your patience despite interruptions, challenges or surprises. Love provides a lifeline. Hang on and don't let go.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discover an unusual solution for a domestic breakdown. Make repairs quickly where water is concerned. Clean, reorganize and rearrange furnishings for beautiful results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find the pieces and investigate clues to put together a curious puzzle. Write a bad rough draft. Edit and shape. Luck follows disciplined action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep cash flowing in a positive direction despite deviations, delays or blockages. Stick to your plan and improve efficiency. Use something you've been saving.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Go for what you truly want. You’re ready to make changes for the better. Assertiveness works well now. Make a beautiful transformation. Dress for success.
