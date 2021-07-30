Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/31/21). Good things arise in collaboration this year. Work together to coordinate steady growth of shared goals. Community connections light up the summer, illuminating a career change next autumn. Winter passion, fun and romance lead to springtime professional victories. You raise each other up.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Focus on personal priorities. Ignore distractions, rumors or gossip. Keep promises and agreements. Develop what you love about yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take action behind the scenes for a passion project. Keep secrets and confidences. Don’t reveal unfinished work. Creative inspiration and dreams motivate plans and preparations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork grows stronger with practice. Remain patient and respectful around misunderstandings. Minimize risk or hassle. Strengthen bonds with partnerships, groups and networks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work and family responsibilities blend. Adapt and adjust. Keep an open mind. Miscommunications abound. Routines could get tested. Stay practical and clean up later.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Learn something new about somewhere familiar. Expand your exploration. Study a fascinating subject. Deepen your understanding. Help others see the bigger picture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to grow shared accounts. Actions can get especially lucrative. Ignore distractions. Avoid controversy and manage for positive cash flow. Share support and resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Intertwine interests and support each other. Let go of preconceptions or expectations. Misunderstandings spark easily. Stick to practical priorities. Share love and kindness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can’t do everything. Slow for sharp corners or tricky sections. Old assumptions get challenged. Use your own good sense. Prioritize your health, energy and work.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Go for light-hearted fun. Avoid controversy, jealousies or conflict. Manage duties and responsibilities, and then get together with someone sweet to share simple delights.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic improvements take focus. Mix physical action and creative passion for lovely results. Make repairs to keep systems flowing. Celebrate upgrades with family.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus communications on passion projects. Spontaneous networking opportunities are worth investigating. Keep deadlines, agreements and appointments. Assumptions get challenged. Collaboration provides workability and ease.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative ventures step by step. Ignore gossip or rumors. Reinforce basic elements and structures. Let go of preconceptions. Make a heart connection.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.