Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/19/21). Investigations are fruitful this year. Explore ideas and test theories with consistent discipline. Personal triumph this summer leads to a peaceful autumn reflection and planning phase. Raising the level of your collaboration this winter leads to new dreams, visions and possibilities. Exploration reveals unimagined treasure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reflect on traditions, rituals and routines. Share compassion and generous listening, with Jupiter retrograde until Oct. 18. Treat others as you’d like to be treated.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reminisce with friends. Share photos and memories. Strengthen bonds with appreciations and acknowledgment with Jupiter retrograde over five months. Remind people who they are for you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on what you love. Revise career plans, with Pisces Jupiter stationing retrograde until Oct. 18. Reorient your professional path to adapt for new circumstances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reconsider educational and research plans. Explorations could seem stalled. Refine the itinerary with Jupiter retrograde. Reassess after autumn. Consider domestic-based options. Home comforts soothe.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plot a profitable autumn launch for a joint venture. With Jupiter retrograde until October, review and revise financial matters. Prepare taxes. Manage legal affairs.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invent new possibilities with your partner over the next several months. Revise your collaboration. Shift responsibilities. Plan together for actions to realize next quarter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review and revise health practices and routines. Over the next four months, during Jupiter’s retrograde, realign and balance your work, fitness and service.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reconsider romantic ideals and dreams. Reaffirm commitments and connections, with Jupiter retrograde. Learn new tricks. Release outdated philosophies. Reflect on love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Settle into your nest over four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Review domestic priorities. Organize ideas and prepare budgets. Review family dreams, ideals and goals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study, research and edit. Begin a four-month creative review process, with Jupiter retrograde. Dogma, overindulgence or hypocrisy get revealed. Publish or launch after October.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate options. Review and reconsider income sources, with Jupiter retrograde. Revise plans and adjust for changes. Align your work with a sense of purpose.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reexamine personal priorities over four months, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Introspection reveals hidden commitments. Release practices and habits that no longer serve.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.