Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/19/22). Spread your wings this year. Consistent collaboration provides mutual support. Sidestep creative and romantic challenges this summer, before autumn inspiration and passion spark into flame. Plot twists reorient friends this winter, before your career reaches new springtime heights. Research reveals a golden prize.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Express creative insights. Good luck follows your own energy and initiative. Write, edit and prepare to publish. Articulate your vision. Share inspiring possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover lucrative solutions. Take charge for powerful results. Strengthen financial foundations. Buy, sell and bargain. Sign contracts and agreements. Find a diamond in the rough.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Positive attention shines your way. Dress for success. Use your power and confidence for good, for yourself and others. Take advantage of lucky conditions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to smell the roses. Step aside from the frantic pace, noise or crowds. Find a private garden or sanctuary. You're especially creative. Invent possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends make the world go around. Share support for common gain. Offer kindness to one in need. Play your part as well as possible. Harmonize.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Anticipate professional changes. Grow in a direction with better water and light. Listen to your heart. An exciting project energizes your career. Steadily advance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand boundaries. Let go of outworn ideas. Stretch your wings. What do you want to learn? Attend classes, webinars and lectures. Broaden your horizons.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Contribute to collaborative efforts and share the profits. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Harvest and conserve what you can. Many hands make light work.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re both on the same page. Grab the baton and run with it. Share support and rewards. Strategize and confer. Share in something delicious.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain healthy routines and practices. Optimism builds with each workout. Nurture yourself with music, nature, good food and rest. You're building strength and skills.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with family and friends. Creative projects are fun. Savor sweet moments with beloved people. Beauty and harmony feed your heart. Seek it out.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic projects satisfy. Make lasting improvements. Consider colors, style and function. Practical upgrades provide family support. Paint works wonders. Clean and beautify your spaces.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone