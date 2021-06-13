Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/14/21). Exploration reveals hidden treasure this year. Discipline with studies and research generates satisfying results. Personal accomplishments this summer lead to a quieter, reflective autumn phase. Coordinate deeper partnership this winter, before springtime contemplation and dreams unveil purposeful possibilities and opportunities. Discoveries and insights abound.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to creative muses. The best laid plans can go awry. Unexpected events require response. Avoid controversy or fuss. Romance blossoms through communication.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep a flexible attitude. Home and family have your attention. Adapt to changes gracefully. Strengthen domestic infrastructures, systems and connections. Manage practical obligations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Edit and refine communications to adapt to current circumstances. Don’t react without thinking. Strengthen foundational elements. Reach out for expert support when needed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stick to practical financial plans. Generate positive cash flow. Confirm intuition with data. Careful, thorough work pays off. Keep a cushion. Adapt with changes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Self-discipline makes a difference. Apply yourself to win a prize. Adapt around unforeseen challenges. Don’t offer to pay for everything. Stick to fundamental objectives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Allow yourself time to process recent changes. Keep a journal. Express emotions and feelings. Sketch, create and imagine.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Help your team adapt around a challenge. Share expertise. Don’t get mad when others remind you to stay on task. Distractions abound. Listen carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invest in your business. Hunt for solutions to a professional puzzle. Listen to all considerations. Adjust and adapt with changes. Develop new skills.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Shift your investigation around structural obstacles and barriers. Heed the voice of experience. Determine priorities and work out logistics. Slow to review and reorient.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get terms in writing. Review statements for leaks. Cancel old subscriptions, apps or automatic payments. Avoid waste. Simplify to save resources. Maximize shared cash flow.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The person yelling loudest isn’t always right. Avoid conflict before it sparks. Patiently navigate temporary chaos, unexpected changes or unmet expectations. Offer and accept assistance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Strengthen physical structures. Adapt around changes. It’s not a good time to gamble. Get expert support when needed.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.