Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/24/22). Partnership attracts fortune this year. Steady, faithful practices spark fun, passion and creativity. Autumn writing, art and creative expression blossom before winter changes redirect educational or travel plans. Spring profits bless joint accounts before adapting around summer communication twists. Love is your magic power.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss health and fitness goals and plans. Don’t make a move until you're clear what’s going on. Listen to your body. Prioritize practicalities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax and consider options. Choose fun, romance and family. Avoid unrealistic fantasies. Plan and prepare for an event you're anticipating. Wait for developments.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Lay low and manage domestic priorities. Don’t start a project you can't finish yet. Plan and prepare first. Research best options. Discuss with family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Figure out a puzzle. Don’t push. Test theories carefully before applying. You don't have the full picture. Monitor the news. Use what you're learning.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make lucrative deals and bargains. Profits favor communication over action today. Monitor current events and changing circumstances. Take orders, sell and share. Follow up.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creativity percolates and bubbles. Capture and record brilliant ideas. Express your personal view of a change or challenge. Persuasion works better than force.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Indulge in private reflection on changes and how they may impact you. Ignore illusions, distractions or empty promises. Focus on practical implications. Revise plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Social participation provides support with an obstacle or surprise. Help each other adapt around changes. Stick to solid ground and reliable sources. Discuss potential solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss professional possibilities. Plan and prepare for later launch. Monitor conditions as they change. Wait and observe. Share multiple views and perspectives. Strengthen alliances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Confirm, connect and discuss your educational theories and objectives. Study and research. Explore options and potential. Discard unrealistic fantasies. Develop a fascinating itinerary.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk about the possibilities you see with your partner. Financial discussions lead to plans worth developing. Revise budgets for ongoing changes. Discover lucrative opportunities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romance kindles in conversation. Make plans for future fun with someone attractive. Wait for developments. Relax and enjoy excellent company. Creative collaboration sparks easily.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
