Tomorrow’s Birthday (07/28/23). Rising professional influence especially rewards this year. Make a summer shift at home, before energized creativity inspires new professional directions. Adapt around changing news or disagreements next spring to discover fascinating possibilities through study, travel and research. Grab a career break and run with it.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?