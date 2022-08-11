Tomorrow’s Birthday.(08/12/22). Your research strikes gold this year. Excel with consistent coordination and partnership. Redirect romantic paths this summer, for delightful autumn fun and romance. Solve winter social challenges before your professional status and influence surge next spring. Your valuable discoveries contribute to a larger conversation.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Aquarius Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes for two weeks. Share appreciation and acknowledgement.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider exciting career possibilities. Make professional changes under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks for your talents, passions and purpose.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next two weeks.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate on family finances after the Aquarius Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make adjustments together. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a new physical phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Aquarius Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. This Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Aquarius Full Moon. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
