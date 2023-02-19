Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/20/23). This year offers bounty and abundance. Realize dreams by acting on carefully laid plans. Epiphanies illuminate the spring for a shift in summer research or travels. Windfall fruit fills family baskets this autumn, before winter creative plans shift direction. Conserve, enjoy and share the goodness.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your luck in love improves immensely, with Venus in your sign. Nurture matters of the heart. Beautify your surroundings and your personal style.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discover hidden beauty from the past. Fantasies abound over a month, with Venus in Aries. Finish old jobs. Savor peaceful rituals and private organization.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re especially popular. Get out in public over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Social activities benefit your career. Group collaborations thrive.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Assume authority this month, with Venus in Aries. It’s easier to advance your agenda. Take on greater leadership. Career advancement is distinctly possible.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explore and discover new beauty this month, with Venus in Aries. Make travel plans and venture forth. Investigate a matter of personal passion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Growing assets, income and wealth is possible this month, with Venus in Aries. Divert funds to savings. Budget expenses carefully. Invest in beauty.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration and partnership flower over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Listen to your intuition. Things could get deliciously spicy. Pull together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find your rhythm and get moving this month, with Venus in Aries. Your work and health grow stronger with steady practice. You’re energized.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Savor a magnetic mutual attraction. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Aries. Artistic efforts work in your favor.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Beautify your spaces over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Make improvements. Share domestic bliss with family. Enjoy the comforts of home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Create works of beauty over the next month, with Venus in Aries. Write, publish and broadcast your messages, with love. Express from your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pamper yourself with small luxuries. This month can be lucrative, with Venus in Aries. Put love into your work and demand for it grows.
