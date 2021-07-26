Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/27/21). Fortune favors your collaboration this year. Steady coordination strengthens and enriches your partnership. Summer fun with friends and family energizes a career shift this autumn. An especially romantic winter inspires your creative work to new heights next spring. Interweave hands, hearts and minds.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strengthen home communications. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic projects.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Networking benefits your career. With Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express and share your message. Communications channels are wide open. Reconnect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expand territory. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, communications can get profitable. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios that increase sales.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially clever and confident over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Follow your own drumbeat. Articulate, develop and share creative personal projects.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Share with your partner. Complete or abandon old projects, with Mercury in Leo. Clean messes. Fill a diary with dreams and visions. Articulate plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture your health and work. Communication deepens teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Invent new possibilities with friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors. A rise in status is possible through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Travel beckons, but take care. Long-distance communication opens new doors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation, with Mercury in Leo. Grow financial strength for a common venture. Make a persuasive case.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Learn from experts. Generate new possibilities together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re coming into your own. With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative around work, health and fitness. Research and learn new tricks.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.