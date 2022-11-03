Tomorrow’s Birthday(11/04/22): Health, energy and strength grow this year. Regular domestic routines build harmony and family connection. Discover new talents or powers this autumn, helping solve a winter partnership puzzle. Triumph rewards physical efforts next spring, leading to summer's personal reflection phase. You're energized, revitalized and empowered.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is a 9. Listen to your intuition. You can have what you’re willing to work for. Go for what you truly want. Keep your objective in mind.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is a 6. Get quiet enough to listen to your own thoughts. Privacy suits your mood. Develop plans for upcoming projects, gatherings or explorations. Make a spiritual connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is an 8. Teamwork can produce miracles once you're aligned and pulling together. Expect temporary confusion. Don't disturb a watchdog. Share what you're learning. Network and collaborate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 9. A dreamy professional opportunity lies within reach. Develop a possibility into reality step by step. Luck follows your own initiative. You can win this.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Explore your subject in depth. Travel delights, whether your own backyard or distant shores. Study and investigate. Discover hidden wonders off the beaten path.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Coordinate with your partner to grow accounts. Abundance is available. Build financial strength and security, one step at a time. Replenish depleted coffers.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8. Listen to your partner’s unspoken clues as well as their words. Coordinate to synchronize your collaborative efforts. Together, you’re unbeatable. You’ve got each other’s back.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is an 8. Whatever you're doing, it’s working. Maintain healthy practices and routines. Physical action gets satisfying results. Score extra points for reconnecting with nature. You're building strength.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 9. Fun and romance grow naturally. Indulge yourself and follow your heart. Connect with what and who you love. Share sweetness with your honey.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is an 8. Savor favorite flavors at home with family. Learn from people you love. Share wisdom, wonder and compassion. Listen generously and support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is a 9. Your muses are singing. Fortune follows initiative. Dive into a creative project. Express, write and sketch. Put passion into your work for wonderful harmony.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is a 9. Tap into a lucrative opportunity. Find a new source of funding. Work out the details. Siphon a trickle of your positive cash flow into savings.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like Tomorrow's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
