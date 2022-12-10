Tomorrow’s Birthday.(12/11/22). This year favors domestic renovation. Creativity, networking and communications require consistent attention. Adapt practices around winter work or health challenges, energizing a creative, romantic springtime phase. Retreat for summer privacy to revise plans and prepare for autumn publicity and social fun. Home nurtures high performance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t let a romantic challenge get you down. You're especially lucky. Advance a matter of the heart around unexpected conditions. Use charm and humor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy domesticity. Take on a project long delayed. Invest in home, family, and real estate. Strengthen infrastructure for rising family comfort and support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get carried away in a creative project. Solve an intellectual puzzle. Adapt with an unexpected plot twist. Express your views. Share solutions and news.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep bringing home your daily bread. Keep a lucrative project in action despite obstacles. Monitor for changes. Discover hidden opportunities where least expected.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Enjoy connections with nature. Follow a personal passion. Adjust around unexpected conditions. Pamper yourself with exercise, good food and relaxation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Lay low and take it easy. Peaceful privacy suits your mood. Consider what's next and how you'd love things to go. Adjust plans and preparations.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Friends stimulate your imagination. Invent possibilities in conversation. Share dreams and visions. Invite participation and collaboration. Together, you're a formidable team. Strengthen connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain momentum. Professional status and influence rise with steady action. Coordinate with partners and allies. Monitor conditions closely. Socialize, have fun and make valuable connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Broaden an exploration. Conditions favor travel, transportation and educational investigation. Research options. Follow a friend's recommendation. Discover clues to a fascinating mystery.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor shared accounts. Profitable opportunities arise. You could luck into an unexpected windfall. Collaborate to take advantage of beneficial conditions. Contribute for growth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Strategize and plot with your partner. Find a way around an unexpected obstacle. Coordinate who does what. Provide support and stability for each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Health comes first. Breathe deeply. Choose what's best for mind, body and spirit. Get your heart pumping. Enjoy nature. Do what you love.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
