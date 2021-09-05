Tomorrow’s Birthday. (09/06/21). Physical action gets results this year. Guard health, energy and strength with disciplined practices. Your influence surges this summer, motivating a destination shift in autumn explorations. Beautification projects nurture family togetherness this winter, leading you to investigate exciting spring educational opportunities. Lead with your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Virgo New Moon initiates several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. This New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades, with the New Moon in Virgo. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Virgo New Moon. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Virgo New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Virgo New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the Virgo New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column.