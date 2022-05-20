Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/21/22). You’re especially popular this year. Disciplined studies win a prize. Summer brings a shift with health, fitness and work, before autumn energizes your physical performance. Enjoy your cozy cocoon before winter metamorphosis, and your springtime social life blooms into excitement. Connect and share to grow together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Adapt around an unexpected change. Solutions arise in conversation between friends. Pull together and win.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put love into your work and it flowers. Adjust for a surprise. Tweak professional plans. Communication unlocks doors and reveals new possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Study and explore. You’re especially powerful and confident, with the Sun in your sign. Make positive changes. You’re in your own element now.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work together to find solutions around a temporary financial shortfall or complication. You’re especially productive in privacy this month. Finish old projects. Profit from collaboration.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You could walk into a romantic surprise. Don’t react without thinking. Prioritize love and it grows. You’re especially popular under the Gemini Sun. Get social.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize health and vitality. Slow to adapt with changes. Work carefully. Love recharges you. Strengthen your heart with exercise, nature and good company.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stay flexible and romance could spark. Enjoy shared favorites. You’re in educational expansion mode this month, with the Sun in Gemini. Share what you’re learning.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Solve a domestic challenge with extra love and attention. Talk about what you want to create together. This month favors collaborative financial planning and profits.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communication works magic. Collaboration flourishes over the next month under the Gemini Sun. Seek out brilliant tutors, partners and allies. It could get romantic.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find a clever solution to a financial challenge. Discover new income opportunities. Reduce overconsumption. Fix hidden leaks like unused subscriptions. Conserve energy and resources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — The ball is in your court. Take it where you want. You’re especially lucky in love this month. Creativity percolates. Confidence comes naturally. Score.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities. Focus on keeping existing commitments for now. Rest and recharge at home. Postpone travel, crowds or noise. Organize and plan.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.