Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/21/21). Take your education to new heights this year. Do the homework for excellent grades. Make a shift with your partner this spring, before a personal epiphany illuminates the summer. Rest, recharge and review next winter, before partnership flowers anew. Discover an excellent adventure.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow for tricky passages. Stay forgiving with misunderstandings or delays. Roll around obstacles. Ignore rumors or gossip. Choose stability over illusion. Practice makes perfect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’d like something fun. Words could get twisted or awkward. Don’t try to force things. Clarify miscommunications patiently. Love is the bottom line.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home comforts can soothe frazzled nerves. Savor a bubble bath. Avoid controversy. Put the oxygen mask on yourself to help others. Nurture yourself to grow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Others may demand quick action. It’s not always possible. Share the bigger picture. Avoid risk, expense or hassle. Privacy supports your words to come together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize positive cash flow. Postpone financial discussions. New developments change the assignment. Avoid risky business, distractions or silly arguments. Productivity can pay well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Acknowledge self-doubts and let them go. Abandon preconceptions or assumptions. Fact and fantasy clash. Raise integrity levels. Stick to tested routines. Persuade with clear arguments.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Finish projects and clear space for what’s next. Educational plans may have changed. Adapt around obstacles. What do you want to learn? Reorient your exploration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Social barriers could stall a group project. Reinforce basic elements and refine. Avoid irritation or upset. Misunderstandings could easily spark. Patience is golden.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Wait to see what develops with a professional project. Read contracts and consider long-term consequences before committing. Listen generously. Provide patient support and partnership.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your exploration could get complicated. Tempers may be short. Don’t antagonize anyone, overextend or take on more than you can complete. Prioritize your health.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Manage finances around a challenge. Avoid risky propositions. Get expert support when needed. Collaboration maintains momentum. Forgive misunderstandings, show up early and pull together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Relax. Allow extra grace and patience with your partner. What you get may not match as expected. Avoid risks or arguments. Find the humor.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.