Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/26/22). Ride a professional surge this year. Steady contribution grows family savings. Summer changes redirect your heart, leading to autumn romance, delight and renewal. Adapt with your team around winter changes, before exciting springtime projects take your work to new heights. Take a career escalator up.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication channels are wide open. Launch creative projects, collaborations and campaigns. Advance on work already done. Present your message to a wider audience.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stay in action on practical priorities. Discipline and experience make a valuable difference. Others provide a boost. Network and collaborate. Generate lucrative results.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Self-discipline builds strength and resilience. Practice it with a personal passion. Keep advancing, step by step. A push now goes farther than imagined.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your imagination runs wild. Envision, create and plan. Organize your thoughts and ideas. The possibilities seem endless. Choose the juiciest options to develop.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Community projects can win exciting common goals. Contribute and collaborate. Let others know what you need. Find solutions and answers in your social circles.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance professional ambitions powerfully. Build on what you’ve already done. Push for practical priorities. Follow your plan. Leave a trail of satisfied clients and collaborators.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand territory. Align words, heart and actions toward a fascinating possibility. Push for practical educational priorities. Send applications. Make inquiries and reservations. Investigate and research.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Contribute to grow shared accounts. Connect and share resources. You can find the necessary funding. Work together. Find treasure hidden in the trash.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaboration flows easily, in sync, with grace and harmony. Pull together and share the load. Share words of acknowledgment, gratitude and appreciation. Invent romantic possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for a walk or run through a beautiful park. Work out feelings by getting into physical motion. Nurture and sustain yourself with healthy practices.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love, beauty and creativity align. Brainstorm and collaborate. Capture wonderful ideas. Romance sparks in conversation. Express what's in your heart. Make a lovely connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects satisfy and soothe. Beautify your spaces. Turn a brilliant idea into solid results. Discover hidden treasure. Savor home comforts. Share treats with family.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.