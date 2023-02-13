Tomorrow’s Birthday(02/14/23). You’re especially charming, creative and articulate this year. Honoring your word as yourself builds confidence with practice. Repair domestic breakdowns this winter, preparing for exciting springtime creative triumphs. Summer career twists reorient you toward fascinating educational adventures and investigations next autumn. Connect over shared passions.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt your exploration around an obstacle. Wait for better conditions to launch. Ensure that the theory works. Test and investigate. Research and study.



