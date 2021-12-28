Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/29/21): Fortune follows lucrative initiatives this year. Disciplined practices pay off in gold and silver. Realize a dream this winter, before falling in love anew next spring. Summer changes affect your team roster, before an autumn of fun with friends. Put passion into your work.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Tomorrow is an 8: To grow shared account balances, reinforce basic structures. Find what’s missing, and replace or provide it. Collaborate to align words and actions for shared gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Don’t make assumptions, especially about your partner. Collaborate to resolve an unexpected challenge. Communication opens doors. Coordinate actions to take care of foundational matters.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Slow the action for tricky sections. The possibility of technical error is high. Get experienced support and feedback. Align physical efforts to reinforce the basics.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Tomorrow is a 7: Get creative. Find clever solutions to a challenge in conversation. Avoid distractions. Take action to reinforce foundational elements. Express from your heart.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Domestic matters have your attention. Don’t rush into anything. Consider the big picture to solve underlying structural problems. Get help with the heavy lifting.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Tomorrow is a 7: Let the little stuff go. You can handle a potentially tense situation gracefully. Listen and learn. Align on the best options. Share from your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Tomorrow is an 8: Cash flow could get interrupted. Make structural repairs. Reinforce the basics. Put in the missing element. Assumptions get challenged. Connect and stay in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tomorrow is a 9: Stifle your rebellious tendencies. Strengthen foundational elements with a personal project. Restore integrity where missing. Grow through disciplined efforts and communication.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Tomorrow is a 7: Slow to adapt to an unexpected breakdown. Make repairs and reinforce structural elements. Review and revise plans. Rest and recharge in peaceful privacy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tomorrow is a 7: Before advancing a team effort, reinforce basic structures and foundations. Prepare and plan before launching. Align words and actions for a shared prize.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tomorrow is an 8: Go back to basics to manage a professional breakdown. Restore integrity where missing. Reinforce structural elements. Disciplined action gets satisfying results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Tomorrow is an 8: Take a refreshing pause to review plans and adapt for unexpected conditions. Stay in communication to navigate changes. Study routes and options. Learn something new.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.