Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/13/21). Creativity abounds this year. Follow inspiration with dedication, coordination and networking to develop ideas into reality. Winter brings personal triumph, energizing your springtime for high performance. A change in summer plans redirects you toward fulfilling dreams and ambitions next autumn. Communicate and connect to grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Career opportunities multiply, with Mercury in Capricorn. Discuss personal ambitions with family. Speak with influential people over the next three weeks. You’re growing stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plan and schedule. Enter a three-week expansion phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Travel, research and education flourish. Broaden your horizons. Stretch your capacities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a financial management phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Communication and networking pay off. Learn economics, hands-on, over the next three weeks. Budget for growth.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab an opportunity. A three-week partnership phase begins with Mercury in Capricorn. Solve problems in conversation. Collaborate on solutions. A mutual attraction heats up.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss options and adapt practices to improve health and physical performance over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Capricorn. Get expert coaching and support.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Creativity flowers, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Express your feelings and affection. Share your passion. Romance arises in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get creative with home renovation. Enjoy a three-week domestic phase, with Mercury in Capricorn. Share memories and traditions. Invent family fun. Cook up something wonderful.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Practice, research and learn voraciously. A three-week study phase dawns with Mercury in Capricorn. Communications are wide open. Express your views and ideas.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss lucrative opportunities. Communications get profitable, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Use your wits to increase profits. You’re especially clever with money.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Confidently share and express. Begin a three-week intellectual phase, with Mercury in your sign. Creativity flowers. Update your self-image, branding and marketing materials.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dreams could seem prophetic. Begin a pensive phase, with Mercury in Capricorn for three weeks. Finish old projects, and review progress made. Consider possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share team support, with Mercury in Capricorn. Strategize and coordinate. Work together to get farther, faster. Whatever you need can be found in your networks.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.