Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/29/21). Exploration reveals unimagined rewards this year. Grab gold stars with backstage diligence. Adapt around a partnership obstacle this spring, before personal victories this summer. Peaceful privacy inspires processing, dreaming and invention next winter, inviting new love and collaboration. Discover and deepen passions, talents and skills.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take extra care with communications, with Mercury retrograde. Clear up misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects after three weeks. Plan and prepare.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review financial records and budgets.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Figure out what works and what doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Keep mechanical equipment repaired and tuned. Reestablish old bonds. Indulge nostalgia and retrospection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team practice makes perfect over three weeks, with Gemini Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review professional data closely with, Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Revise educational plans over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Avoid travel or expense. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Edit your research.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills and debt. Review statements for errors. Secure what you’ve gained.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domesticity satisfies. Clean, sort and organize over, with Mercury retrograde. Review papers, photos and possessions. Make repairs. Backup important files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.