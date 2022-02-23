Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/24/22). This year favors inner growth and development. New possibilities arise naturally with disciplined routines, plans and preparation. Ride a professional surge this winter, inspiring spring connection, communication and creativity. Take another tack with summer explorations, as autumn conditions favor expanding terrain. Restore, replenish and recharge.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Travel interferes with your routine. Find agreement where least expected. Good news comes from afar. Imagine an educational dream come true. Plot the steps.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss shared accounts and ideas for growth. Turn down an expensive proposition. Avoid risk or waste. Reinforce basic structures and faithfully contribute. Pull together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share something new with your partner. Verify intuition with factual data. Have patience with chaos or confusion. Use your persuasive charms. Realize romantic dreams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss potential ways to improve physical performance with trusted experts. Set backup plans and alternatives. Small changes can reap big rewards. Adjust healthy practices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take a creative tack. Minimize risk or trouble. Adapt with changes. Relax and have fun with family. Encourage artistic impulses. Enjoy games, sports and diversions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Share emotional support with changes. Make structural repairs and domestic improvements. Align on which possibilities to realize first.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Reinforce basic structures with a creative project. You can solve a challenging puzzle. Follow rules carefully. Realize your vision with dedication and heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss lucrative potential. Dreamy opportunities arise in conversation. Adapt around unexpected circumstances. Add support structures to reinforce projects with heart. You can find the resources.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Imagine a personal dream or vision that moves your heart. Take action for love. Put in the backstage preparation to make it happen.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy a private retreat. Productivity and creativity flourish behind closed doors. Consider an inspiring vision or possibility. Plot potential steps. Savor connection with nature.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Team participation can fulfill dreams when animated by love. A formidable challenge requires respectful diplomacy. Listen to your crew. Adapt strategies around changes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Measure the gap between a professional dream and reality. Discover unexpected progress and remaining challenges. Align actions toward work that calls to your heart.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.