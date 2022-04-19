Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/20/22). Professional growth marks this year. Your disciplined efforts pay extra dividends. Springtime blossoms into personal epiphanies that lead to a summer shift with a partnership. Romance and collaboration flower next autumn, inspiring you to make personal changes next winter. Share gratitude and honors with supporters.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Listen to your professional intuition. The facts you need can be found. Let someone teach you a new trick. Make an important connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Widen the scope of your investigation. Expand terrain. Dig into a fascinating subject. Learn through your own experience or that of another. Explore.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Provide resources to a collaborative venture. Advance shared goals and plans. Take advantage of financially favorable conditions. Contribute your potatoes to the pot.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Give support and be supported. Share and connect with your partner. Listen and learn. Follow instructions, intuition and unspoken clues. The attraction is mutual.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take your physical performance to the next level. Healthy practices, delectable meals and rest are foundational elements. Connect with nature for soul food.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Romantic possibilities abound. Beauty inspires you. Get creative to express what’s in your heart. Practice your arts and talents. Weave your magic spell.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Clean rooms and spaces. Add details like flowers, delicious flavors and fragrances. Share treats with family and pets.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Possibilities arise in conversation. Solve a puzzle by working together. Get creative to deliver a powerful message. Write, edit and connect. Engage and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A push now can get especially profitable. Listen to intuition and common sense. Money saved is money earned. Simplify. Extra preparation pays off.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge for excellent results. Small victories build confidence that contributes to larger ones. Advance personal projects with love. Inspiration animates your actions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get into a peaceful groove. Good music inspires private productivity. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Adjust plans and preparations. Recharge with nature.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Friends spice things up. Share support, consolation and laughter. Teamwork makes everything easier. Connect with your community, tribe or team. Together, you’re formidable.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.