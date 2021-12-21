Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/22/21). Rake in a lucrative harvest this year. Steady coordination maximizes profits. Insights and epiphanies illuminate this winter, leading you straight into a delightful spring romance. Adapt to social challenges next summer, before your team scores an autumn prize. Reap what you’ve sown.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Let fun rule the day. Adapt to breakdowns or delays. Handle practical matters first. Avoid controversy or hassle. Enjoy simple pleasures. Laughter is good medicine.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand operations from your comfortable home base. Practical demands control the outcome. Share family support. Tend your garden with love. Nurture your roots and shoots.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen and learn. Find solutions to a challenging puzzle by observing and noticing the details. Gather information and sift through it. Find buried treasure.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to increase profits. Adapt to unexpected financial circumstances. Prioritize practicalities. Reduce expenses. Confirm intuition with data. Keep profitable wheels in motion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Balance a busy month with moments of peace and personal pursuits. Self-discipline pays. Adapt plans around unexpected conditions. Recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. You can see what wasn’t working. Pitfalls and obstacles get revealed. Shift plans in peaceful privacy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Coordinate and strategize to advance team efforts around an unexpected challenge. Investigate options and report on your discoveries. Distractions and obstacles abound. Take it slowly.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Polish your marketing materials. Adapt business communications to shifting conditions. A professional test or challenge has your attention. Edit and revise. Solve a puzzle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Business travel or conferences could tempt. Can you mix work and fun? Anticipate changes and adapt schedules and itineraries. Study and compare options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to navigate financial changes or obstacles. Find clever ways to reduce waste and conserve resources together. Prioritize basics. Postpone extras. Listen for the gold.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider recent changes. Anticipate resistance. Work with your partner to adapt. Share ideas and potential solutions to come up with a workable plan.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Balance work, health and social life. Practice moderation. Your attention is in demand. Maintain healthy practices despite distractions or complications. Prioritize rest and good food.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.