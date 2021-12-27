Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/28/21). You’ve got the Midas touch this year. Your steady efforts generate and build lucrative results. Fresh winter inspiration feeds your plans, inciting springtime fun, laughter and romance. Adapting to team changes next summer leads to energized autumn group collaboration and coordination. Simplify, conserve and preserve.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Jupiter enters Pisces until May 10, 2022, for a phase highlighting empathy, compassion and faith, favoring healers, teachers and caretakers. Notice intuition, dreams and visions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Optimism shines as Jupiter moves into Pisces. Grow through community participation over the next five months. Compassion, idealism and connection strengthen bonds between friends.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Imagine the potential. Take advantage of favorable professional conditions, with lucky Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Connect with a sense of passion and purpose.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider options. Imagination and creative exploration flowers, with Pisces Jupiter for five months. Pursue an idealistic educational goal. Investigate and research. Expand boundaries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Abundance and teamwork go together. Grow shared financial accounts, with expansive Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Generosity, connection and philanthropic contribution satisfies.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership strengthens your enterprise. Grow through collaboration, with Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Share commitments, support and kindness. Love inspires deeper connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Your health, work and vitality expand, with Pisces Jupiter. Physical efforts produce satisfying results over the next five months. You’re blossoming.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love is your magic power, with lucky Jupiter in Pisces until May 10. Romance, fun and joy sparkle. Enjoy family, friends and especially children.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Build your dream house. Domestic renovation projects flourish over five months, with Jupiter in Pisces. Pour your love into family, home and garden.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creativity flowers, with Jupiter in Pisces. Share messages of compassion, optimism and idealism. Connect and share at a deeper level. Practice your artistry.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Generosity feeds your spirit. Your income expands. Abundance flows naturally, with Jupiter in Pisces for five months. Let it flow through you. Share resources to grow.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Personal growth and development flowers over five months, with lucky Jupiter in your sign. Wear your confidence with ease and grace. You’re flowering.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.