Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/06/21). This is your year for bold exploration. Disciplined, consistent investigation and research win. You have a personal advantage this summer, before a restful, thoughtful autumn phase. Partnership and romance blossom this winter, inspiring creative muses, visions and plans next spring. Studies and educational pursuits prove fruitful.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You see lucrative potential everywhere. Pursue profitable opportunities. Friends can provide a boost. Unexpected doors could open. Prepare to jump when the timing is right.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Check course, and then full speed ahead. Confidence fills your sails. You’re making a good impression. Connect your work with love, passion and enthusiasm.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Settle into your sanctuary for peaceful productivity. Complete old projects to make way for new. Revise plans for new circumstances. Consider from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay flexible around team changes. Unexpected circumstances require adaptation. Stay in communication, and shift for your shared priorities. Go for distance, not speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take charge for the results you intend. All is not as it appears. Get expert support when needed. Consider new options as they develop.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your exploration reveals hidden beauty. Listen carefully and learn valuable tricks. Your investigation bears fruit. Unexpected doors open. Make a leap of creative imagination.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take advantage of a lucky break. Collaborate for shared financial gain. Work together. Show respect and gain love. Discover a brilliant yet unusual solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative collaboration can ignite. Streamline routines by delegating, coordinating and exchanging tasks. Change direction intuitively. Share a lucky surprise with your partner.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your body moving. Physical action gets your endorphins flowing. Score extra points for connection with nature. Your discipline pays off in health and happiness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy yourself. Family and friends can help advance your game. Play together with an ear for hidden elements. Practice arts, talents and passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home holds your heart. Take advantage of unexpected synchronicity. Connect with family and friends. Add an artistic touch to the presentation. Share something delicious.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover a brilliant solution. Resources and valuable info and connections flow through your networks. Tap in to share and exchange. Discover unexpected plot twists.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.