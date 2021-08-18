Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/19/21). Fortune follows collaboration and partnership this year. Strategize and coordinate with regular practices for shared support. Friends lead to new friends this summer, before new professional doors open this autumn. Winter sparkles with love and deeper connection, animating a springtime career rise. Share the love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt to changing markets, with Taurus Uranus stationing retrograde for five months. Find opportunities hidden by chaos. Finances could seem volatile. Progress best through proven methods.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde in your sign. This uprooting redirects your path. Find personal answers.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Subconscious desires and dreams can get revealed. With Uranus retrograde until Jan. 18, 2022, energy can build to a “Eureka!” explosion. Wait and listen.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Social changes require adaptation, with Uranus retrograde in stubborn Taurus. Renew old acquaintances. Take stock of trusted alliances. Your friends are your true wealth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Think outside the box. Adapt to changes with your profession or industry. Freedom urges awaken, inspiring rebellion against ruts or confinement. Make a course correction.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expect the unexpected with travel and studies. Bursts of invention and intuition spark, with Uranus retrograde over five months. Prepare well for later adventures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Plan for resilience. Adapt to financial changes, with Taurus Uranus retrograde, as the status quo undergoes surprises or upheaval. You can replace what’s left behind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Societal disruptions could affect your romantic relationship. Share freedom with your partner by keeping your word. Inspiration and creativity spark. Communication connects the dots.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Spontaneous outbursts and rebellious urges impact your physical energy, with Uranus retrograde in Taurus. Prioritize healthy practices. Balance with routines like meditation and exercise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt around romantic chaos, changes or disruption, with Uranus retrograde in Taurus until Jan. 18. Revise and refine. Upheaval provides a course improvement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic stability appeals, with Taurus Uranus retrograde for five months, sowing disruption and change like a bull in a china shop. Plan home changes carefully.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Outbursts of invention, emotion and brilliance erupt spontaneously over five months, with Uranus retrograde. Make discoveries in conversation. Change leads to creative solutions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.