Tomorrow’s Birthday(03/23/23). You’re in the spotlight this year. Meditation, art, nature and contemplation feed your spirit. Reach a personal peak this springtime. Find different summer income sources, before romance and partnership flower anew this autumn. Adapt shared winter financial strategies together. Rise like the star you are.

