Tomorrow’s Birthday. (08/21/21). Collaboration flourishes this year. Grow your partnership with dedication, faithful action and intention. Summer connections warm your heart and inspire professional transformation this autumn. Love and romance illuminate this winter, energizing a career surge next spring. Nurture passion, creativity and strong connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Begin a two-week social Full Moon phase. Adapt around community and team changes. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Transitions can feel bittersweet.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a professional shift with this Full Moon in Aquarius. Redirect efforts toward your talents and passions. An exciting opportunity has long-term benefits.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adapt your exploration. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in educational direction. Experiment and test concepts over the next two weeks. Try something new.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Shift directions with shared finances over two weeks. The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Work out the next phase together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Support each other with a transition. You can resolve a challenge with your partner. Try new directions. Compromise and collaborate. Love strengthens foundations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. This Aquarius Full Moon shines on a turning point. Shift directions with romance, passion or creative endeavors. Alter perspectives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Make repairs. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Make a shift around income and finances. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential. Harvest an unexpended windfall.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review priorities privately. The Aquarius Full Moon illuminates a transition. A two-week introspective phase begins. Balance old responsibilities with new. Consider dreams and envision possibilities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.