Tomorrow’s Birthday. (11/10/22). Health, strength and energy are your gold this year. Maintain domestic harmony with regular routines. Accomplishments light up this autumn, before navigating winter partnership changes. Springtime recharges your energy, work and health, providing valuable personal insights next summer. Tap passion to grow physical capacities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A possibility calls. Write to define the dream, vision, mission and objectives. Don’t present unfinished work. Edit and refine until it sings to you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compute expenses to cover fundamentals. Disciplined efforts pay off. A financial goal lies within reach, although distractions and deviations abound. Keep generating income.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A personal dream or passion calls. An enticing possibility can be realized with determination. Reinforce support structures. Note ideas and schedule actions. Imagine perfection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow to consider options. You’re especially productive behind closed doors. Plan, organize and prepare for what's ahead. Dreams can come true. Lay solid foundations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Pull together with friends for a shared dream. Make sure that structures are strong enough before adding weight. Provide support.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of business. Realize your vision with focused attention, step by step. Replace chaos with order for greater ease. Reinforce support structures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance educational and travel goals. You can find alternative routes to avoid traffic or blockages. Do the research. Back it up. Provide multiple sources.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Disciplined efforts pay off. Lucrative projects benefit your shared accounts. Dreamy results are possible. Monitor budgets and expenses carefully. Strengthen support structures together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pull together with your partner for a common vision. You're in sync. Coordinate and strategize. Don't rely until secure. Reinforce foundational elements of your plan.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep practicing basic, fundamental moves. Build muscle memory. Expand physical capacities step by step. Stretch and relax. Gentle pressure works better than force.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love and creativity flower with attention. Practice your arts, talents and passions. Express a vision of what could be possible. Invent fun and romance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss potential renovations. Domestic attentions earn beautiful rewards. Clean and clear clutter. A coat of paint works wonders. Repair something before it breaks.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
