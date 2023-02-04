Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/05/23). Write your masterpiece this year. Build personal capacities and skills with regular practice. Solve a family puzzle this winter, before creative triumphs light up the spring. Summer market changes require professional adaptation, motivating autumn investigations. Creative muses harmonize to inspire your brilliant connections.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Full Moon shines on a transition. Adapt directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Leo Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Leo Full Moon. Redirect attention toward fresh potential.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates new personal directions. Expand boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciation and salutations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your exploration changes and adapts. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction over a few weeks. Experiment with new concepts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate on family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make adjustments together. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
