Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/11/21). Prioritize love this year. Faithful care and practice tighten your creative connections. Adapt around shared financial challenges this autumn, before your creativity, intellect and networking solves a winter puzzle. Springtime silver fills family coffers, before summer profits boost your personal accounts. Listen to your muses.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance professional priorities. Teamwork flows easier, with Saturn direct. Persistent practice together takes you to new heights. Pool resources between friends to get farther.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Now that Saturn is direct, professional challenges dissolve and advancement progresses by leaps and bounds. Take bold action for what you want to create.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate for common gain. Pursue profits. Travels and studies get farther with less effort now that Saturn is direct. Disciplined actions reap extra benefits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus to grow your shared assets. It’s easier to handle money, with Saturn direct. Review legal, insurance and tax matters. Financial discipline earns higher returns.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize health. Partnership and compromise come easier now that Saturn is direct. Advance bold collaborative ventures. Work together for bigger impact. It could get romantic.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Go play outside. Your physical labors, services and work seem energized, with Saturn direct now. Discipline with fitness and health goals produces extraordinary results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue a passion with all your heart. Your game thrives on discipline, with Saturn direct now. Persistence pays with romance, art and creative projects.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Home projects surge ahead, with Capricorn Saturn direct. Elbow grease gets farther. Disciplined, steady actions get results. Renovate to adapt to domestic changes.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication channels flow with greater ease and velocity, with Aquarius Saturn direct. Launch campaigns, writing and recording projects. Your message goes farther now.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re empowered. With Saturn direct now, it’s easier to make money. Discipline with finances leads to savings growth. Make solid gains with steady action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your territory, with Saturn direct in your sign. Consistent focus develops your explorations in fascinating directions. Grow and develop like a weed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An emotional barrier dissolves, with Saturn direct in Aquarius. Complete old issues and release excess baggage. Care for antiques and heirlooms. Envision the future.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.