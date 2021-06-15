Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/16/21). Take new territory this year. Widen perspectives through consistent study, research and exploration. Summer brings personal prizes before autumn transitions to introspection, reflection and changing plans. Love, partnership and collaboration blossom this winter, leading to renewed purpose and possibility. Find new solutions, connections and potential.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain physical routines and practices. Your work is in demand. Trust a crazy hunch. Roll around obstacles. Choose stability over illusion. Get your heart pumping.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow your heart where it leads. Discover unexpected aspects of familiar games. Have fun with your inner circle. Romance could spark and kindle.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home draws you inward. Clean messes. Declutter spaces. Renovation projects flower. It doesn’t need to get expensive. A coat of paint works wonders.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Catch up on the reading. A research or writing project delivers satisfying results, if you avoid distractions, rumors and gossip. Distill ideas into your story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profit through disciplined efforts. Plant, nurture and grow resources. Focus to reduce waste and strengthen yields. Support local businesses. Grow healthy income streams.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let go of a preconception. You may need to defer gratification to reach a personal goal. Grow and develop your skills with disciplined practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Allow time to process changes and transitions. Take a break from cameras and screens. Focus on here and now. Savor sunsets and birdsong. Give thanks.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially popular. Find what you need through the grapevine. One good friend leads to another. Schedule carefully to avoid double-booking. Coordinate and collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take care of professional tasks and obligations. Meet deadlines and promises. Your status and influence benefit from reliable work, consistently produced. Aim for excellence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Check conditions before venturing forth. Virtual explorations may reduce risk and hassle. Be willing to learn new tricks. Abandon expectations and make an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review budgets and conditions. Avoid risky propositions or financial arguments. Get expert advice when needed. Monitor shared accounts for growth. Discover an unexpected bonus.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for practical priorities. Do your chores and keep your bargains. Provide reliable support. Distractions and miscommunications abound. Slow to really listen.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.