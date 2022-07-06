Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/07/22). Fortune blesses your career this year. Disciplined collaboration reaps a bountiful shared harvest. Redirect summer healthy practices toward breakthrough physical performance levels this autumn. Rest, organize and plan next winter for springtime social fun with your community or tribe. You’re a professional star.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Attend to shared finances. Pay bills. Send invoices. Stay in communication to resolve a puzzle. Buy and sell after market research. Contribute to the pot.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to manage shared responsibilities. Avoid impetuous moves or expenses. Listen to intuition and direct messages. Communication barriers dissolve. Talk things over.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Exercise strengthens muscle and energy. Slow for obstacles or barriers. Stick to steady ground. Wait for the best timing to launch.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Romance is a distinct possibility. Drop the agenda and enjoy the company. Let things develop naturally. Talk about what you love. Discuss potential and possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy domestic projects and comforts. Manage chores and responsibilities. Prepare something delicious and share with friends and family. Relax in peaceful privacy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity sparks you into action. Flow like water around obstacles. Consider the changes you'd like. Proceed with caution. Review and edit carefully before publishing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on making money. Monitor accounts closely. Adjust budgets to fit the current situation. Follow through with what you said. Meet deadlines. Provide excellence. away.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re gaining respect. Use your power and confidence for good. Don’t pluck unripe fruit. Patiently persist. Hold yourself to high standards. Keep your word.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Craft private plans to realize long-held dreams. Start by completing or abandoning old projects to clear space. Sort, file and organize. Put things away.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your friends are your inspiration. Connect and catch up with the latest. Share solutions, connections and resources. Teamwork wins the game. Put people together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Accept a professional challenge. Guard against technical glitches. Back up hard drives and important files. Grab an exciting opportunity. Your work is gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Advance as planned. Keep appointments and meetings. Do the homework. Prepare and research. Study options and put your presentation together. You’re learning valuable skills.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.