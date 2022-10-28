Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/29/22). Action builds lasting results this year. Realize domestic dreams with one step after another. Save autumn’s largesse and bounty for family expenses this winter. Collaborate for a win this spring, followed by shared support during your own financial transition. Physical energy grows with healthy practices.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits flow with greater ease and velocity into shared accounts over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Plug a financial leak. Coordinate contribution.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnership flowers in conversation, with Mercury in Scorpio. Discuss options, strategies and potential. Invent possibilities that inspire you both. Explore new views and ideas.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Concentrate on physical efforts for about three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Practice routines that build energy. Talk with experts, coaches and mentors.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express creativity, fun and romance, with Mercury in Scorpio. Enjoy the company of someone attractive. Share laughter and good conversation. Practice your arts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss family and domestic matters. Communication favors domestic harmony, with Mercury in Scorpio over about three weeks. Collaborate for common gain. Imagine the potential.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity and artistic inspiration flower, with Mercury in Scorpio for about three weeks. Craft your message carefully. Express what's in your heart. Share and connect.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Communication generates income, with Mercury in Scorpio. Connect with your networks. Discover new revenue sources. Doing what you love provides abundance. Share your work.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Express your own vision, passion and commitments, with Mercury in your sign. Share your unique viewpoint. Let others know what you're up to.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy peace, introspection and solitude. Complete old projects to clear space for what’s next over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Imagine and envision possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio, team projects go well. Play your part. Communication enables coordination, planning and deeper connection. Get social.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make professional decisions and strategies, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Talk about dreams, goals and visions. Your status is on the rise.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make long-distance connections, with Mercury in Scorpio. Travel, exploration and discovery beckon over three weeks. Plan adventures. Consult with experts. Renew bonds and cultural traditions.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
