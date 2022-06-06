Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/07/22). Team collaboration works wonders this year. Investigations and explorations flower with consistent attention. Navigate physical obstacles carefully this summer, for growing autumn strength and endurance. Private winter planning and preparation lay the foundations for a fun and social springtime. Share resources, opportunities and friendship.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Put love into your work and it flowers. Watch for hidden dangers or pitfalls. Keep your eyes open. Choose stability over illusion. Prioritize health.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Allow for flights of romantic fancy. Relax schedules for spontaneous escapades. Don’t force anything. Stay flexible to flow around obstacles like water. Have fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Home renovation projects satisfy. Clean and organize to clear space. Improve air and light circulation. Repair water systems before they break. Plants add natural beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A fascinating conversation leads in unexpected directions. Creative projects can advance dramatically. Avoid distractions or pitfalls. Outline your work carefully. Build on solid foundations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Catch the silver flowing your way. Avoid blowing it all on stuff you don't need. Stick to basic priorities. Stash something for a rainy day.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow your heart for an energy boost. Focus on personal passions and diversions. Allow extra time for yourself. Connect with nature for extra points.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Settle into a soothing, peaceful groove. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Facts and fantasy could clash. Organize plans and prepare for what's ahead.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance team or community goals by great strides. Don’t try to force a locked door. Find easy ways around a barrier. Solutions flow between friends.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional priorities have your attention. Hunt for and discover creative solutions. Practice makes perfect. Focused efforts get satisfying results. Your work is gaining respect.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take the road less traveled. Explore unusual directions. Stick to reliable sources. Avoid risky business. Slow the pace for tricky sections. Investigate a fascinating story.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to maximize financial gains. Pursue lucrative opportunities with coordination. Monitor conditions and watch for openings. Build stable foundations together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate and pull together. Support each other. Share the load and rewards. Listen for what’s wanted and needed. Don’t push. Clarify communications and continue.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.