Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/12/22). Fortune follows personal passion this year. Apply steady disciplined efforts to realize dreams. Enjoy winter reconnection with friends, before domestic joys call you home this spring. Summer market changes require adaptation, leading to a career level up next autumn. You can make things happen.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic improvements and upgrades satisfy. It could make a mess. Expand home functionality, beauty and comfort. Indulge creative impulses. Cook up something delicious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your understanding of a fascinating subject with unexpected plot twists. Get lost in a wonderful story. Muses inspire your pen. Sketch ideas and refine.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Ride a profitable surge. Expect delays, misunderstandings or messes. Stay in communication and keep your sense of humor. Ask for support when needed. Catch flight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pamper yourself with your favorite rituals and comforts. Figure out what you want. Make personal plans. Notice obstacles and potential solutions. Relax and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Complete old projects to make space for what’s next. Peaceful privacy encourages organization and planning. Sort and file. Envision an inspiring dream. Plot the steps.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A challenge confronts a group project. Share ideas, resources and information with friends and allies. Fortune favors teamwork and community connection. Reach out.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — An unexpected professional opportunity is worth pursuing. Research the potential. Imagine new possibilities. Refine portfolios, resumes, websites and marketing materials. Prepare to level up.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Indulge a sense of adventure. Widen your exploration. Avoid noise, crowds or dangerous situations. Discover a new side of a favorite subject. Investigate possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to maintain positive cash flow with a shared venture. Monitor conditions and adapt budgets with changes. Discover new efficiencies or income sources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab an opportunity for romantic connection with your partner when it arises. Dream up some fun together. Luck favors matters of the heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Build energy with healthy routines. Practice grows your skills, endurance and capacities. Avoid risky situations. Slow for tricky sections. Score extra for natural connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Grab some spontaneous fun. Connect with someone special or to enjoy a favorite activity, sport or game. Avoid risk or controversy. Share romantic dreams.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.