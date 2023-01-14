Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/15/23). Luck shines on home and family this year. Disciplined, steady attention grows income. Shifting directions with a passion project this winter leads to satisfying springtime domestic renovations. Providing support with summer community challenges leads to autumn's professional breakthroughs. Love encourages you to deepen your roots.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — File papers, sign contracts and handle accounting tasks. Maintain positive cash flow. You can solve a puzzle. Learn by doing. You're building for the future.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Discuss potential and determine which possibilities to develop. A coordinated push produces lasting value.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss your work and health with trusted advisors. A coach elevates your performance. They see your blind spots. Get multiple views on important questions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make fun plans with someone special. Your cleverness and creativity generates lasting benefits. Learn from children. Practice playing games, music, sports or crafts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic renovation projects produce long-term value. Consult family. Make an upgrade you’ve been longing for. Tap into your networks for ideas, solutions and resources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative expression flowers. Pour your words and images onto the screen or page. Make valuable and lasting connections. Solve a puzzle. You’re especially brilliant.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow the money. Don’t let it slip through your fingers. Play by the rules and profit. Grow sales and marketing. Bargain and negotiate terms.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re in your element. Discuss personal possibilities with stakeholders, friends and allies. Create a buzz. Dress for the spotlight. Prepare a charm offensive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Avoid noise or controversy. Sort, file and organize. Plot your course, make reservations and coordinate.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect for strength and shared support. Confer with allies, friends and teammates. Discuss opportunities and align on the direction to pursue. Advance long-term plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Things line up to advance a professional project. Build on your previous work. Discuss future potential and possibilities. Present your vision. Share and connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate a curious thread. Conditions favor exploration, study and travel. Discover new views, ideas and possibilities. Develop potential solutions. Pursue an exciting vision.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
