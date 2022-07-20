Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/21/22). Your professional status surges this year. Shared accounts grow with each steady contribution. Rest and recuperate this summer, building health and energy for autumn breakthroughs. Peaceful privacy encourages winter creativity and organization for a powerful team victory next spring. Enjoy a valuable career blossoming.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Watch for financial barriers. Imagine a lucrative project completed. Calculate profit margins for greater negotiating power. Resist the urge to splurge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Go for a personal ambition. Don’t be afraid if you don’t know how. Costs may be higher than expected. Connect and communicate for resources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Changes the next level up affect you positively. Look at the world from a higher perspective. New opportunities open up. Adapt plans for changing circumstances.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Develop team strategies. Document practical aspects of the plan. Help others see the big picture. Avoid controversy. Support a shared effort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An unusual yet fascinating professional option appears. Note changes to make. Call for reinforcements when needed. Don’t touch your savings. Patiently prepare.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate with someone who sparks your creativity. Imagination pays outsized rewards. A surprising development is worth pursuing. Accept another's generosity graciously. Reciprocate when possible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Align on shared financial decisions. Resolve misunderstandings immediately or risk a bigger mess later. Together, you can work out a challenging puzzle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration could get romantic if you avoid arguments. Prepare to change direction as situations demand. A flexible attitude and sense of humor serve you well.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re developing a new perspective. Find ways to increase efficiency. Work faster and produce more. Dig for buried treasure. Physical action gets valuable results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with your own creativity and passion. Words may fail you. Images may not show the full picture. Express anyway. Someone attractive finds you charming.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Remember what's really important. Home and family take priority. Gather with loved ones. Connect and share. Go at the pace of the youngest among you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — It’s easier to express your ideas today. Exercise patience. Keep your facts straight. Ignore gossip or rumors. Clarify communications carefully. Diplomacy wins a prize.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.