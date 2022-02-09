Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/10/22). Embrace the spotlight this year. Dedicated efforts flower into personal satisfaction. Winter social breakthroughs inspire a quieter phase of domestic and family blossoming this springtime. Professional change or transformation next summer points you toward autumn career victories. Realize bold dreams and exciting possibilities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can solve a puzzle. The opposition holds out, and it could get tense. Discipline and experience make the difference. Keep written records.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A dreamy income opportunity may not pan out. Adapt plans around a delay or road block. Patience and persistence pay off. Stay in action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Don’t let an obstacle or barrier stop you. Patiently find another way. Steady attention strengthens your situation. Wear power and confidence like an elegant cloak.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider options and revise plans. Your tranquility could get disturbed. Distractions and interruptions abound. Find a private spot to think. Organize and imagine.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pull together to navigate uncharted waters. Social barriers or breakdowns could alter team plans. Determination and persistence get results. Share and provide community support.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A professional challenge requires adaptation. Illusions dissipate to reveal an inconvenient reality. Put in extra effort to handle practical priorities. Discipline pays off.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Reorganize your exploration around an unscheduled deviation. Adapt and adjust. Imagine options and possibilities. Study and research the inside story. Wait for developments.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Work together for practical financial priorities. Adjust around an unexpected expense. Illusions fade to reveal a mess. Support each other to adapt and grow stronger.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Compromise and negotiate with your partner to resolve a kink in plans. Things may not go as expected. A sense of humor helps. Pull together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prioritize healthy routines. Moderate the pace and tempo to adapt around obstacles. Step lively when the trail is clear. Steady practice gets results.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Have fun with an intriguing challenge. Disciplined attention strengthens your game. Reality doesn’t match your vision. Practice makes perfect. Take one step at a time.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Domestic attention provides satisfying results. Handle a breakdown. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and organize. Enjoy your cozy nest. Share family favorites.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.