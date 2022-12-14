Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/15/22). Luck amplifies domestic rewards this year. Regular practices build creative connections. Shifting directions with work and health this winter motivates a relaxing, romantic, creative springtime. Abandon limiting beliefs or assumptions next summer, before delightful autumn fun with friends. Enjoy sweetness at home with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow down. Keep your patience. Don’t get frustrated. Focus on the task at hand. Make your moves one step at a time. Strategize and practice.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Take it easy. Relax and enjoy simple fun like a good story or game. Share popcorn and a movie at home with someone sweet.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic comforts entice. Don’t make big purchases or changes. Clean house and decorate with what you find around. Abandon elaborate fantasies. Enjoy family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dig deeper into fascinating subjects. Don’t launch, submit or publish. Do the homework first. Edit and revise. Wait for developments. Study and seek solutions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep lucrative gears rolling. Don’t push a blockage. Carefully clear the cogs. Focus carefully to avoid breakdowns. Avoid waste. Save resources, time and money.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your charm for a good cause. Clarify your personal interest, mission or vision. Don’t push. Go for substance over symbolism. Determine the simple basics.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re especially productive in privacy. Avoid travel or traffic. Focus on basic priorities. Reinforce structural supports. Repair any breakage. Rest and recharge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Provide your wares and services. Make professional deals, bargains and agreements. Buy, sell and negotiate terms. Fulfill later. Polish the branding and prepare materials.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Help dispel rumors and illusions with your team. State basic facts with sources. Talk gets farther than action. Reinforce integrity, honesty and functionality. Discuss possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Develop your research where it leads. Traffic and transportation risk blockage or delay. Get creative. Explore from your keyboard. Hold long-distance meetings by video chat.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Discuss future plans with your partner. Imagine perfection and measure the gap. What would it take? Old assumptions get challenged. Revise agreements as needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Coordinate with a busy schedule. A partner's support matters. Avoid risky business. Choose stability over illusion. Choose what’s best for the family. Share and collaborate.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go tonancyblack.com.
