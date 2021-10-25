Tomorrow’s Birthday. (10/26/21). Home recharges you this year. Improve your sanctuary with steady progress. Adjust your partnership around a challenge this autumn, before a lucrative winter. Falling in love again this spring inspires personal projects to flourish. Nurture your family and household with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Read and research a home improvement you’d like. Beautify the kitchen or bathroom. Incorporate a water element. Take advantage of a lucky chance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get productive on a creative project. Write and edit. Focus on practical objectives. Listen carefully. Don’t get pushy. You can see beyond an illusion.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Invest in success. Don’t take risks or get sidetracked. Put in sweat equity. Cut entertainment spending. Glamorize your sales pitch. Spice up your presentation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’ve got the confidence to make things happen. Slow to avoid a pitfall. Don’t overstep. Look around. Assess conditions. Make a practical personal improvement.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider consequences before making a move. Revise or abandon old assumptions. Develop compassion with intention. Clarify doubts. Be respectful. Allow visions or dreams to arise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take advantage of positive conditions to advance a team project. Don’t show off. Navigate obstacles or challenges. Support each other to level up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is gaining respect. Push to advance professional goals. Keep watch for pitfalls and obstacles. Navigate tricky situations carefully. Maintain excellent service.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An educational experience deepens understanding. Postpone travel. It’s easy to get lost. You may reach your goals through a different route. You’re learning valuable lessons.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Energize coordination to generate cash flow into shared accounts. Don’t fund a fantasy or touch your savings. Collaborate to grab a lucky break.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share patience and support with your partner. Don’t stir up a controversy. Collaborate with household matters. Clarify priorities. Listen carefully. Align efforts and hearts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Slow the action. Prioritize health and energy. Work could interfere with travel. Don’t try a new trick now. Maintain practices despite a challenge. Dedication matters.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Love enters the equation. Stay out of another’s argument. Focus on fun and romance. Creative projects? Water sports? Pursue a passion. Express your heart.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.