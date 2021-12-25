Tomorrow’s Birthday. (12/26/21). You’re in the money this year. Steady, disciplined practices generate positive cash flow. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle this winter, inspiring romantic springtime fun. Community and social changes next summer motivate your crew to new autumn performance heights. Conserve, preserve and share a lucrative harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A partner comes to your rescue after an unexpected complication. Miscommunications or mistakes could require adaptation. Talk about how you’d love things to be.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Manage a busy workflow gracefully. Expect traffic, delays or errors. Slow for the tricky sections. Practice to realize a dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun with family and friends. Stay forgiving with mistakes or delays. Talk about dreams and brilliant ideas. New possibilities arise in conversation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow down to enjoy domestic comforts. Relax in your favorite chair. Stay flexible with misunderstandings or delays. Clean and decorate spaces. Cook up something wonderful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Discuss dreams, visions and possibilities. Revise and edit before publishing. Choose words carefully. A good editor is worth gold.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You can make extra cash. Let people know what you’re offering. Talk about your vision and mission. Inspire others with a sense of purpose.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially charming and attractive. Enjoy the spotlight when you get it. Clarify miscommunications as they occur. Choose words carefully. Express a dreamy possibility.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Your imagination is especially creative. Find a peaceful spot to write or sketch. Capture your ideas. Make plans and schedule actions to realize a dream.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You have more friends than you realized. Listen to a variety of views for a wider picture. Share what you’re learning. Connect with your community.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Catch up at work. Provide extra attention with a professional project. A challenge could lead to new possibilities. Put in the backstage effort.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study options and potential directions. Adapt an exploration around delays, traffic or mistakes. Old assumptions get challenged. Keep an open mind. Follow the high road.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Manage shared finances, taxes or legal affairs. To avoid trouble later, follow rules carefully. Reduce stress and hassle by taking care of business early.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.