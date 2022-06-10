Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/11/22). Good things come through friends this year. Realize long-distance dreams, with discipline and persistence. Summer brings physical changes, inspiring practices building strength and energy this autumn. Rest, recharge and prepare next winter, before shining at parties and collaborative events next spring. Connect and share.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Monitor accounts to adapt with recent changes. Collaboration reveals unconsidered solutions. Discover hidden treasure where least expected. Strengthen positions. Grow stronger together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Develop strong partnerships. Spend unstructured time together. Discover unexpected shared interests. Love sparks in the strangest of places. Enjoy lovely spontaneous moments. Collaborate creatively.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical action satisfies on many levels. Exercise energizes you. Work produces tangible results. Keep practicing your moves. Finesse the details. You're growing stronger.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Beautiful connections spark. Romance kindles spontaneously. Creative impulses reveal unexpected solutions. Send love letters. Express your talents and artistry. Let your heart lead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic projects yield satisfying results. Beautify your surroundings with simple touches. Add houseplants. Remove clutter. Family connections foster special sweetness. Share something delicious together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Creative projects develop in unexpected ways. Barriers diminish with organization and planning. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Strike while the iron is hot.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Expect the unexpected with financial conditions. Profitable opportunities can hide beneath changes. Take advantage of a lucky break. Maintain positive cash flow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Shine like a star despite self doubt or insecurities. Connect with your heart, commitments, purpose and passions. Your love sets you free. Practice personal kindness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re especially sensitive. Privacy soothes and settles your spirit. Clean messes and put things away. Avoid drama or controversy. Listen to your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends. Discuss community challenges. Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Align forces for a common cause. Stay focused despite distractions. Have fun with collaborators.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional priorities loom. Things may not go as planned. Test theories before going public. Don't share unfinished work. Polish the rough edges. Edit presentations carefully.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Art, beauty and culture inspire a new view of freedom. Unleash creative impulses. Study fascinating subjects. Explore and investigate. Listen to your heart.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.