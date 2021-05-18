Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/19/21). Valuable career opportunities abound this year. Advance them with consistency and disciplined coordination. Springtime financial delays or roadblocks lead to surging summer cash flow. Shifting your perspective for a different view next winter leads to rising family fortunes. Make a heart connection through your work.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities with your work and health. Obligations vie with new tasks for your time. Keep showing up. Get your heart pumping.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize fun with family and friends. Fantasies dissipate, revealing hidden truths. Adapt with changes. Reinforce foundational structures with love and kindness. Share and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Fix up your place. Discover hidden messes or breakdowns. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and declutter. Reduce dust. Enjoy heirlooms and special things.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Study the situation. Read the background materials. Your research takes you down a curious rabbit hole. Discover hidden realities and strengthen supports. Monitor communication networks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Cash flow potential rises. Prioritize solid deals over ephemeral. Focus on practical priorities with the budget. Don’t overextend. All is not as it appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You can see your own flaws and imperfections. Fantasies evaporate. Restore integrity where it’s missing. You are beloved. Nurture your heart and spirit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Lay low for private productivity. Avoid travel or fuss. Illusions fade. You can see what was hidden. Consider possibilities and reassess plans. Recharge and plot.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Social hardship or challenges face friends and allies. Reach out for support. Accept it when needed and offer when you can. Coordinate with your community.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize work to meet a deadline. Choose privacy over publicity. A hidden mess could be revealed. Correct mistakes quickly. Strengthen basic foundations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Dig into an investigation. You’re discovering a mess. Uncover it layer by layer to reveal the underlying truth. Daylight is the strongest disinfectant. Shine your light.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate for funding. Pull together to surmount financial obstacles. Shared commitments unite your efforts. Strengthen infrastructures and bonds. Your contribution makes a difference.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss changes with your partner. Something hidden gets revealed. Share secrets and confidences. Collaborate to advance a common dream, despite challenges. Support each other.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.