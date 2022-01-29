Tomorrow’s Birthday. (01/30/22). Follow personal dreams this year. Realize bold visions with discipline and consistent action. Reconnect with your friends, allies and community this winter, before a sweet springtime home and family phase. Making professional changes this summer sparks valuable autumn career accomplishments. Go for the gold.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Disciplined coordination realizes a professional possibility. Reinforce basic structures. Avoid expensive pitfalls. Fortune favors a heartfelt push. Realize dreamy results with words and actions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Patiently conserve resources. Delays or breakdowns could affect shared accounts. Conditions and expectations are changing. Follow rules carefully. Determination, persistence and communication win.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Delays or breakdowns could affect shared accounts. Patiently conserve resources. Conditions and expectations are changing. Follow rules carefully. Determination, persistence and communication win.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discuss passions and possibilities. Advance a collaborative venture to new levels. Adapt around challenges. Share deepened connection and purpose. Your partnership is growing stronger.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Physical activity energizes you. Things could seem chaotic. Avoid distractions and huge productivity is possible. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Eat and rest well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Someone attractive brightens the scenery. You and another are bonded by a shared dream. Relax and discuss possibilities. Enjoy a sweet connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family comes first. Nurture each other around a change. Domestic improvements satisfy. Boost morale with fresh color and delicious flavors. Flowers bring sunshine indoors.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Capture brilliant ideas onto paper or digital files. Practice creative skills and develop interesting thoughts. Chaos and distraction abound. Note possibilities and potential solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Delays could distract. Conserve resources by simplifying. Keep equipment repaired. Maintain financial momentum with focused attention. Keep multiple balls in play.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Align words, actions and heart for a personal possibility. Discuss dreams and passions. Stay patient with confusion or chaos. Realize intentions with steady focus.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find a peaceful spot behind closed doors. Reduce external stimulus. Practice soothing rituals. Rest and recharge. Adapt plans to realize an inspiring possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Pull together for a common cause. Adapt around a social challenge. New facts dispel old fears. Connect and collaborate with friends.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.