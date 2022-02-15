Tomorrow’s Birthday. (02/16/22). Realize personal dreams this year. Dedication and preparation lead to high performance. Connect with friends for winter fun before home and family flower over springtime. Summer career transitions or adaptations redirect for a professional rise in status next autumn. Dance to your own music.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Leo Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Leo Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make a professional change under this Full Leo Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself. Increase strength and vitality.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.